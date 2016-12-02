Westside Plan survey deadline extended to Friday

The deadline to complete the online survey at www.hrwestsideplan.com has been extended to Friday, Dec. 9.



“This short survey gives community members an opportunity to provide feedback on the plan’s goals and the opportunities for the Westside Area. Please participate, and encourage your friends and neighbors to do so as well,” Kevin Liburdy, senior city planner said.

The goal of the Westside Area Concept Plan is to develop an integrated land-use and transportation plan for the 450-acre project area within the City of Hood River and Hood River County bounded on the east by Rand Road and the north by the Columbia River. The project will address land use, affordable housing, streets, bike ways, pedestrian paths, parks, schools, utilities, and infrastructure funding. The project was initiated in September 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in July 2017.