Adopt A Dog’s ‘Tinsel and Tails’ concert Dec. 8

Enjoy fine music and support your local pooch at the fourth annual “Tinsel and Tails” (formerly known as “Friends of Diana”) concert on Dec. 8 beginning at 7 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St.

Join Diana Beterbide and her students and friends for a fun evening of holiday and classical music. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided afterwards. Proceeds from this event are being donated to Adopt A Dog program to help stray and abandoned dogs. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

Volunteers from Hood River Adopt A Dog will bring a few music-loving dogs from the shelter to enjoy the festivities.

A big thanks goes out to the 24 individuals and families who sponsored the event by donating $2,900.



Hood River Adopt A Dog is the volunteer group providing care for all dogs at the Hukari Shelter in Odell.

And for shelter dogs who are not claimed, or owned dogs that need to be rehomed, Adopt A Dog provides necessary veterinary care and adoption services to ensure these pups find their forever families.

Adopt A Dog receives no funds from tax dollars for services provided, operating solely on donations, adoption fees, and funds raised from events like this.

Adopt A Dog encourages you to come out, have some fun, and support dogs in need!

For information, call Hood River Adopt A Dog at 541-354-1083 or Beterbide at 541-386-7872, or visit www.hoodriver adoptadog.org.