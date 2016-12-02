BB gun vandalism

The Hood River Police Department has taken several reports over the last couple of weeks regarding car windows being shot out by a BB gun. The vandalized vehicles were located in different parts of the city. The crime of criminal mischief second degree can carry a sentence of up to one year in jail and a $6250 fine. If anybody has information related to this vandalism please contact the Police Department 541-387-5256.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment