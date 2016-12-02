Church News: Churches announce holiday schedules

St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will hold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services as follows:

Dec. 24: 5:30 p.m., children’s English Mass; 8 p.m., Spanish Mass and rosary; 10 p.m., “Midnight” Mass (yes, at 10 p.m.).

Dec. 25: 8 a.m. Spanish Mass; 10 a.m. English Mass; 1 p.m. Spanish Mass.

Faith Bible

Faith Bible Church will hold a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., and a Christmas service on Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Wy’east

Wy’east Community Church — the brown church in Odell, 3422 Odell Highway — is hosting a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. The service has previously been held at the Pine Grove Methodist Church. All are invited to come and celebrate the story of the Christ child and sing Christmas hymns. For more information, contact Pastor Tim Willis, 541-993-6777.

Valley Christian

Hood River Valley Christian Church invites friends and the community to Advent and Christmas services. The Church is located at 975 Indian Creek Road. For more information, call 541-386-2608 or visit hoodrivervalleychristianchurch.com.

Dec. 4 — Second Sunday of Advent; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., carol singing, 10:30 a.m., worship and collection for FISH Food Bank. “Peace.”

Dec. 11 — Third Sunday of Advent; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., carol singing, 10:30 a.m., worship featuring children and youth singing with adult choir. Christian fellowship dinner to follow worship. “Joy.”

Dec. 18 — Fourth Sunday of Advent; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., carol singing, 10:30 a.m., worship. “Love.”

Dec. 21 — Longest Night service, 7 p.m. Silence, prayers and candle lighting.

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve service, 7:30 p.m. With children, carols, candlelight and communion.

Dec. 25 — Christmas Day service, 10:15 a.m. caroling, 10:30 a.m. worship.

