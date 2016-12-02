Coping with grief surges during the holidays

Many people who are grieving have experienced some form of the following:

You’re in a mall, or a store, at church or even grocery shopping. Suddenly, a song comes on — nothing special, just a little pop tune, and yet suddenly you find yourself standing there with tears streaming down your face, feeling sad and bewildered and a little embarrassed. You are feeling an overwhelming sense of missing a loved one who has died.

Sound familiar? Some people call these experiences “grief surges.” A grief surge is an unexpected emotional reaction to some trigger — a song, a photograph, a smell, a memory — that reminds us of our grief and our loss. It can literally stop you in your tracks, leave you feeling as if you’ve been punched in the stomach, or as helpless as a little child. All you want is the person you are missing … and, they’re not here.



People experience grief surges a lot during the holidays. There are so many poignant reminders of our loved ones, direct or indirect. Advertisements on television, with images of families, gifts, togetherness. Holiday and Christmas songs are played everywhere. Aromas of cookies, pumpkin pie, scents of pine needles and peppermint — anything at all can at an instant transport us in our memory to another time or place, with our loved ones in the forefront. We want that to be now. We can’t have that.

For other people, the holidays are reminders of what never was and, now that our loved one is gone, will never be. Any opportunity to right a wrong or remedy a strained relationship is now gone for good. These holidays can be dark and hard in their own way. The grief surges can be tinged with bitterness, or despair.

Either way, a grief surge points out what can never be, whether at all or again. They remind us of who we’ve lost. They can remind us of happier times, when we are struggling to find happiness and joy.

How to deal with grief surges, then? The first thing: acknowledge what it is. Breathe into it. Yes, deep breaths. This surge will pass. If we try to deny it, it can actually become stronger. Just by saying to yourself, “I’m having a grief surge. I’m okay. I’ll take some deep breaths, and figure out what I need to do for myself,” will help us get through them. Grief surges present an opportunity to take care of ourselves in our grief. It may mean that you need to go to a quiet place and have a good cry. Or you may decide to call a friend, take a walk, do something for someone else. You may sit and reflect on the person you miss and say “I love you” to the sky as you picture your loved one. Knowing that grief surges are normal and that, like any surge, will pass, helps you deal with it — and gives you the chance to step into your grief and create a way to manage it in that moment. And dealing with each of these moments can help you to create a calmer, more peaceful, holiday spirit — one tinged with the sadness of grief, but also the warmth of the love of the person who has died, who made a difference in your life.

May this holiday season bring you and yours the gifts of compassion, joy and peace.

Heart of Hospice offers bereavement groups in Hood River, The Dalles, and Stevenson. Please call the office at 541-490-4694, and ask for information if you are interested in attending.

Heart of Hospice also offers a brochure “Holidays and Grief,” free to anyone who requests it. Call the office at 541-490-4694 for your copy.

Deb Lambo is a licensed mental health counselor who has worked extensively with grief and loss, overseeing Heart of Hospice’s Bereavement Program.