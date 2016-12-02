Dams scoping meeting in The Dalles Tuesday

The Bonneville Power Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will host a public meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6 to seek public input on developing a plan to save endangered wild salmon and steelhead in the Columbia and Snake rivers.

Residents of The Dalles, Hood River and surrounding areas who are impacted by the loss of wild salmon will attend the meeting scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Dr. in The Dalles.

The meeting is one of 15 ascheduled in the wake of a U.S. District Court ruling last May that sent dam operators back to the drawing board and set a new planning process in motion.

The decision found in favor of fishing businesses, conservation groups, clean energy advocates, the State of Oregon, and the Nez Perce Tribe. It rejected the federal agencies’ previous salmon restoration plan.

Salmon and river advocates and community members are welcome at a reception meeting downstairs in the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles, beginning at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6. Speakers, short video, comment prep, snacks and salmon will be offered at 5:30.



On Facebook, search “Salmon Hearing The Dalles.” For details go to wildsalmon.org.