Entertainment update for Dec. 3

United Way benefit Dec. 4 with Aaron Meyer

It’s a holiday benefit concert with rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his six-piece band with special guest singers The Brown Sisters. This years show is also a tribute to Tim Ellis, a friend and guitarist who recently passed away. The concert is Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. in the Gorge Room at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Tickets are $20 and preferred seating options are available. Tickets at Waucoma Bookstore or email unitedway@gorge.net, or call 541-386-6100.

Red and Ruby play Dec. 3

It’s delightful swing jazz and blues from Olympia’s darlings. Red and Ruby are jazz vocalist LaVon Hardison and swing guitarist Vince Brown, who team up on special occasions for a spirited romp through the roots of swing, jazz, and blues from the ’30s, ’40s, and beyond. Get ready for some fun, upbeat, and up tempo tunes that will make you feel good about yourself and help you see the world through slightly rosier glasses.

Also on the bill: The Hapa Hillbillies — Ben Bonham, Ronnie Ontiveros, Larry Wyatt, Dennis Williams and Kerry Williams; hot and sweet vintage swing, jazz and hillbilly blues with a decidedly Hawaiian bent.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at The History Museum Of Hood River, 300 E Port Marina Drive, Hood River; doors at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. show. $15 suggested donation at the door.

‘Speak to me Poetry’ with Charles Jennings Dec. 4

The Griffin House presents a special poetry reading event on Sunday, Dec. 4 with northwest poet Charles Jennings and special guest poet and musician Stephen Rogers. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts 6 p.m.

Jennings is a poet who has founded and run high-tech companies, produced Hollywood studio films and written books for New York publishers. He is currently CEO of a computer vision company.

In 2015, his poem “Social Love” was anthologized in What the Mind Desires, a global compendium of “rising poets” — probably some sort of clever scam, since Jennings is nearing 70.

For tickets and advance reservations visit www. Eventbrite.com. More information at www. TheGriffinHouse.com.

‘Threeform’ plays Dec. 2

Threeform (Kit Garoutte, Mike Grodner, and Tim Mayer) will be performing their mix of jazz, blues, rock, and funk at Stave & Stone Friday, Dec. 2 from 7-10 p.m. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One

Calling all singers! Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One happens every Saturday from 7-11 p.m. with Sharon Olson. Bring any of your CDs and come and enjoy the fun! Thirteen -O-One Steak & Spirits Sports Bar, 1301 Belmont Ave., Hood River; 541-386-1774.

‘A Celtic Christmas’ at Wy’east

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association invites audiences to start the holiday season with some Celtic-inspired music and readings, as Voci, Stages, and special guests Barley Draught present “A Celtic Christmas,” Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

The concerts will include a mixture of traditional choral music, reading of poetry and prose by CGOA Stages members, and lively musical performances by local Irish band Barley Draught. Music from England, Ireland, and Scotland will be represented, and there will be some opportunities for the audience to join in.

The concerts are at the Wy’east Middle School performing arts center. There is a donation of $10 for adults, $5 students and advance tickets are available through the CGOA website, gorgeorchestra.org.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.