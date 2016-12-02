Nutcracker finale: Hood River holiday tradition to retire after 19 shows

“Scenes from the Nutcracker” has had a good run on stage in Hood River. But after this year’s performance — its 19th — Columbia Gorge Dance Academy will retire the annual holiday tradition.

“I’ve loved doing Nutcracker all these years, watching it grow in so many ways, and I’m very proud of what it has become,” said Nancy Clement, ballet director at Columbia Gorge Dance Academy. “There will never be a good time for it to end, but the time is right for me to spend more time with my family during the holidays, and to move aside and let others run the holiday show.”

While the ballet is retiring, she is not — she plans to continue to teach ballet and work with children.

Clement, who danced numerous roles in the ballet herself while with Ballet West in Utah, began the Nutcracker tradition in the early 90s, with students performing at different senior centers. In 1998, students had their first Nutcracker fundraising event, held in the Bowe Theater at Hood River Valley High School.

“That first year, in 1998, Kelly Durkan was a student, and I was impressed with the work her mom, Marianne Durkan, did with both FISH and Hospice, so that is what we identified as beneficiaries,” she explained. “That tradition has continued all these years.”

It was standing room only — the performance was about 40 minutes long and supplemented by Mark Steighner’s Madrigal Singers — so the following year, she moved it to the auditorium at Hood River Middle School, where it remains today.

And as the audience grew to fill that theater, another performance was added.

“… In 2000, we offered two shows,” she said. “That is what we did for the next 11 years, until once again, the audience was too full, as was the stage — I think we had 26 Buffoons in one show — so in 2011 we started three shows, with basically three different casts.”

“Over the years, more parts were added to accommodate the rising number of dancers — the Fight Scene, with soldiers and baby mice, was added in 2001,” she said. “In 2002, we had an extra class of 5-year-olds, so we added the Bonnettes to go along with the Bon Bons, and in 2009, the Candy Canes were added.”

She’s not surprised that “Scenes from the Nutcracker” has enjoyed such a long run in the valley because of the timeless nature of the show.

“There’s something magical about the music, celebrating the holiday season and the simple story of a girl, a nutcracker doll who turns into a prince, and the Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” Clement said.

Students start preparing for the December recital in September, with auditions for solo roles held the second week of October. From then on, it’s a whirlwind of casting, costumes, volunteers and rehearsals.

“When I think of Nutcracker, some of the things that make me smile are seeing the smiles, hugs and looks of joy when a soloist ‘nails it,’ seeing the faces of the younger students watching the older students at the first big rehearsal — they are enchanted! One year we had more 4-year-olds than usual, and I remember watching them all crawl up on stage — it looked like an invasion of baby mice!”

New this year, admission will be by ticket, sold for $5 each at Waucoma Bookstore “only because we are afraid we might sell out, and we want to be sure there is a seat for everyone,” said Clement. “I’m especially excited that I will be able to give all the proceeds from the ticket sales to FISH and Providence Hospice of the Gorge — a good way to end this incredible event!”

And she is equally excited that Parkdale’s Harper Ortlieb, who studied ballet at the Bolshoi Academy last year and is currently at Pacific Northwest Ballet School, will be dancing in the 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Dec. 11.

“This is a nice opportunity for the Hood River audience to see Harper dance, and so nice to have her return to our Nutcracker,” Clement said.

While there isn’t a plan for what will replace the Nutcracker tradition, Clement is looking forward to the next one.

“Susan Sorensen and Theresa Mason, teachers at CGDA, are coming up with something special!” she said.