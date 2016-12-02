Hood River Lions Club announces local Peace Poster finalists

Claire Bokovoy, an eighth grade student at Hood River Middle School, Jennifer Alvarez an eighth grade student at Mid Columbia Adventist School, Luke Harden, a seventh grade student at Horizon Christian School, and Mitzi Ortega, and eighth grade student at Wy’east Middle School have all taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Hood River Lions Club.

Bokovoy, Alvarez, Harden, and Ortega’s posters are among more than 375,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 29th annual Lions Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.

Staff members including instructors and vice principals from each school judged the posters based on originality, artistic merit, and portrayal of the contest theme: Peace, Love, and Understanding. The judging was held during the week of Nov. 3-7 at each school.

Hood River Lions Club President John Rust said he was impressed by the expression and creativity of all the students. “It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them. I’m proud we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions. Our winning posters will advance to competition at the district level. District Governor Judith Poage will pick a winner to advance to the multiple district and international levels.”

One grand prize international winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000 plus a trip for the student and two family members to the awards ceremony at Lions Day at the United Nations. The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.

Locally, Bokovoy, Alvarez, Harden, and Ortega, and the second and third place winners from each school will be honored for their participation by the Hood River Lions Club on Dec. 10, at the Hood River County Library. Their winning posters will be on display.

Lions Clubs international is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 club and 210 countries and geographic areas. In addition to its efforts toward conquering blindness, the organization has made a strong commitment to community service and helping youth throughout the world.