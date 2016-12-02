HR County announces forest road closures

Hood River County Forestry Department requested and the Hood River County Board of Commissioners approved a temporary seasonal closure of gates on forest roads in the Northwest Area, Trails Program Coordinator Henry Buckalew reported this week.

Gates were closed and locked on Dec. 1. This is an effort to block vehicular traffic and protect the county’s road system during a time of year when it is most vulnerable to damage, Buckalew said.

Gate Locations:

• On Post Canyon Road (Forest Road 1400) just to the north of Post Flats Staging Area.

• On Riordan Hill Road (Forest Road 1000) approximately a quarter mile to the west of Family Man Staging Area.

• On Riordan Hill Road (Forest Road 1000) near Binns Hill Road.

• Another gate on upper Riordan Hill Road (Forest Road 1000) that accesses the Viento Ridge area.

• The gate across Forest Road 2400 (north of Lower Kingsley Reservoir).

These gates will be closed for the remainder of winter season and will be reopened on or about April 1, 2017.