Letters to the Editor for Dec. 3

No dogs

I have wondered for years why Hood River County School District allowed dogs on school grounds. Other school districts do not allow dogs. “No dogs allowed” signs installed at Westside school today! Thank you and please enforce the new rule! Our students deserve it!

Randy Frazier

Hood River

Not ‘fine’

John Dorsey in opposition to this community becoming a safe place for all was quoted as saying, “We’ve gotten along fine since 1895...” (Hood River News, Nov. 30, 2016). And I would have to disagree.

The forced evacuation of the Japanese American citizens from the Hood River Valley in 1942 (a year before my birth here) was not getting along fine. The tearing down of the public display of the names of the Japanese soldiers who valiantly fought in WWII in Hood River was not “fine.” The acquisition of the Japanese American orchard lands for a “pittance” as they were removed from their lands, was not “fine,” but the worst of greed.

“Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”

Since childhood I have felt the deep injustice of those actions in the town of my birth. I believe we now have the opportunity to learn from our blemished history. I invite all to remember the tenants on which this nation was founded: “Liberty and Justice for All.”

We are all immigrants, unless we are indigenous natives of this land. The richness of this country is that we have blended and unified — sharing the diverse richness of our many cultures.

The current immigrants in our beloved valley have greatly enriched the Hood River valley. They have worked hard pruning, picking, packing our fruit, learning our language, overcoming great obstacles of lack of education and poverty. They have brought a diversity of music and dance and great food. They have become college graduates, business owners, community leaders, state soccer champions, etc.

For us to turn our backs on our brothers and sisters now when they most need it is cowardly! To worry about what it might cost “us” in terms of federal monies or attention is also cowardly.

To fail to take unified and strong action now will lead to history repeating itself.

It is a time for all of us to be brave, and to stand strong together. ¡Somos Uno!

Gale Arnold

Hood River

Makes sense?

We need to stop short term rentals so there will be more affordable housing for the under privileged.

We need more space for a warming shelter in the cold for the under privileged.

We need to make Hood River a Sanctuary City so we can bring in more under privileged that we can’t take care of now.

That seems to be the logic of the city council and mayor.

Makes perfect sense to me.

Alan Bailey

Hood River

Time of transition

Providing affordable health care is a tough nut to crack.

Republicans are quickly retreating from “repeal and replace” to a symbolic “repeal” and an undefined “transition” that may go on for years and leave much of Obamacare untouched.

Abandoning the risk pooling of the ACA and allowing insurers freedom to charge different rates based on an individual’s health status, sex and age will make health insurance unaffordable for millions. People buying insurance can expect more intrusive health status questioning, data mining of family histories, and even DNA testing as insurers access each individual’s health status and risk factors.

Even if insurers can’t refuse coverage for pre-existing conditions, they can make it prohibitively expensive. Even individuals who can afford some coverage may be forced into plans with high deductibles, limited coverage and lifetime caps that will leave them one illness away from bankruptcy. Insurance for women needing maternity coverage will increase dramatically if left to the market. Rates for older people will increase without the risk sharing formulas of the ACA.

Replacing subsidies based on family income with tax credits (or vouchers) and health care spending accounts will make insurance unaffordable for many working families. The meager tax credits being discussed would mean that millions are left uninsured or severely underinsured. Hospitals will struggle with a flood of uninsured patients. Tax credits and tax-free spending accounts represent an inefficient and costly new government program mainly benefiting those who need it the least.

After Congress has struggled with finding a path forward that doesn’t leave millions without decent healthcare, maybe they will consider a “transition” that leaves a bit more of the Obamacare in place.

Richard Davis

The Dalles