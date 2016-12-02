Parking meters planned at waterfront

Drivers can park for free at most spaces on the Hood River waterfront year-round — but that’s likely to change.

The City and Port of Hood River plan to install coin-style pay meters on Portway Avenue and nearby streets, starting in spring 2017, as part of an overall parking management strategy.

Chances for public input return this month. The port will hold a meeting on the draft plan at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the port’s Marina Conference Room, 1000 E. Marina Drive. Port staff will give an overview of the plan at the meeting.

Though not finalized, the two jurisdictions are considering metered parking at the following locations:

• City streets: W. Portway Avenue (between N. Eighth Street and N. Second Street) and N. Second (between Riverside Drive and Portway), according to an email from City Manager Steve Wheeler.

• Port streets: E. Portway Avenue, First Street along Nichols Basin, Jensen Building west lot, and Marina boat launch parking lot, via the port’s Nov. 25 draft plan.

On-street parking will cost $1 per hour, whether it’s a city or port-owned space, via the plan. An option for season passes, according to the port’s report, would be $70 for pre-purchase.

The Event Site, the water sports “epicenter,” according to the report, would remain a paid parking lot during summers.

Some free parking areas will include: Marina Park, the Swim Beach, the Hook, and the Spit.

Congestion has posed a challenge during recent summers at the waterfront, a growingly popular recreation and water sports destination, as well as commercial corridor. There are about 950 parking stalls on the waterfront, including port, city, and privately owned lots and on-street spaces.

The Army Corp of Engineers traffic counters reported the following number of vehicles from June 1 to Sept. 30 in 2015, according to a port assessment: Event Site: 107,000; Boat Launch: 56,162; Marina: 53,578.

The parking meter plan came about in a joint decision between the port and city.

“It’s a prudent discussion to be having,” Port Commission President Brian Shortt said of the parking management plan.

Shortt said an important factor is future development at vacant properties such as Lot 1, which would add traffic stress. The port has recently been charting out utility and infrastructure concepts for that 7.5-acre parcel, located at N. Second Street, which is moving closer to a developable state. Early plans would put a block of small, commercial buildings on the property.

A big question remaining, Shortt explained, is how much of the year the metered parking will be enforced. Some seasonal options relegate paid parking to summer months.

The city will hire a full-time parking enforcement officer, with the port helping to cover a portion of the worker’s salary.

The parking kiosks will be “cale” units, the same brand the city uses to enforce parking in downtown Hood River. Waterfront and downtown rates would be the same.

Funds from pay stations are included in the port’s and city’s budgets for 2016/2017. Buying, delivering, and installing pay stations would take about three months. Revenue from the meters, and a portion of parking fines, would pay for the system.

The port will hold its initial public meeting on Dec. 15, then follow up with two more sessions in January to discuss and adopt the rules. Meter installation is slated to begin in March, with implementation in May — in time for the summer rush.

Public comment will be invited during the meeting and written comments may be submitted by mail or email to porthr@gorge.net. To read the waterfront parking report, go to www.portof hoodriver.com.