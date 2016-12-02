Pear-fection; Hardy Myers

Today is World Pear Day — certainly an event to celebrate in Hood River County.

This year, National Pear Month is going global. To celebrate the 12th anniversary of December as National Pear Month, USA Pears will hit the road Dec. 3 and provide samples of this juicy, delicious fruit to consumers across the world.

“This is the first time USA Pears has done a sampling event of this magnitude, and we’re really excited to have people across all time zones sample pears throughout a single day and interact on social media,” said Kevin Moffitt, president and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest. Go to Facebook or Twitter and follow #WorldPearDay. While no specific sampling events are planned locally, essentially there are such occasions all the time in the Hood River valley, even during late fall and winter.

The hard work of our orchardists and their workers remains fully on display. Select fruit stands remain open weekends, or daily on a self-serve basis, and stores including Rosauers provide a regular selection of valley fruit. Further, The Fruit Company in Pine Grove holds Fruit Friday each week, an opportunity to find local fruit at bargain prices.

Pears are highly nutritional, an excellent holiday gift, and still easy to find in this, the leading pear-producing county in the state and the community responsible for the pear being officially designated State Fruit 10 years ago.

Hardy Myers

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum issued this statement Thursday on the passing of former Attorney General Hardy Myers:

“Last night we lost a giant in the Oregon legal profession and a dear friend ... Many of the Oregon Department of Justice’s current staff worked under Hardy’s leadership during his 12 years as Oregon AG, and his legacy and strong work ethic lives on through each of them. He was a public servant who spent his career fighting for Oregonians. There are no words to describe the loss we are all feeling today, except to say that he was simply beloved — and remains so forever in our hearts. The entire Oregon Department of Justice sends our sincere condolences to Mary Ann and the rest of Hardy’s family.”

Dennis Richardson, Secretary of State-elect, issued the following statement about the death of Myers on Wednesday:

“This week Oregonians are mourning the loss of Hardy Myers, a true statesman and stalwart leader. His public service as Attorney General and Speaker of the House leaves a strong legacy we all should honor. He defended Oregon law before the U.S. Supreme Court and helped better enforce consumer protections. He was highly regarded among colleagues for his intelligence, work ethic and humility. Our hearts and prayers go out to Hardy’s wife Mary Ann, their sons and grandchildren.”