Sports briefs for Dec. 3

Annual Elks Hoop Shoot Dec. 12

The 2016-17 Elks Lodge BPOE No. 1507 Hoop Shoot will be held, Saturday, Dec. 12, at Horizon Christian School in Hood River, starting at 1 p.m.

It is open to boys and girls in the following age categories: 9-10,11-12, and 13-14. The cutoff date is April 1, meaning a contestant cannot be 15 years old before that date.

Winners of the first three places in each of the six divisions will receive trophies, and the first-place winners will advance to the regional contest in Hermiston, with winners there advancing to the state championships at Oregon State University in February, and winners there, to the national finals at an NBA playoff site, yet to be determined.

Information is available at all local schools, or by phoning the Elks Lodge at 541-386-1507.

HRV wrestling events start next week

Next Friday, Hood River Valley High School will host a girls’ only wrestling dual with Redmond at 7 p.m., which Eagles Head Coach Trent Kroll said was the first time the school has ever had an event of this kind. This will be a Pin Cancer event. This event follows the start to the varsity team’s season on Wednesday, with the boys hosting St. Helens at their Pin Cancer event at 7 p.m.