WAAAM focuses on ‘Christmas in Wartime’

With a nod to the season, the Dec. 10 Second Saturday at the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum will have a theme of Christmas in Wartime.

“Many of us are fortunate that we can be close to family during the holidays but for other people distance can span miles,” said WAAAM Director Judy Newman. “See how folks have dealt with being apart across the decades from the Civil War to today through letters and messages displayed around the museum.”

Letter writing material will also be available for those that still need to send their thoughts of love out to friends and family.

The museum will also have its antique automobiles out running and giving rides to visitors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., too. Also take in the restoration shop tour at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., where visitors can see several newly donated projects being worked on by the WAAAM Restoration Crew.

WAAAM is located about a mile south of Hood River on Tucker Road. Open 9-5 daily, the museum collects, restores, preserves and exhibits airplanes from the Dawn of Flight through the Golden Age of Flight and historically significant cars and trucks from the first half of the 20th century. Located on the Hood River Airport at 1600 Air Museum Road. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for 65 and over, $6 for kids between 5 and 18, under 4 get in free.