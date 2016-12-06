Annual Gorge Winds concerts Dec. 16, 18

The 17th annual Christmas Concerts for the Gorge Winds Concert Band have been set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Wy'east Middle School, 3000 Wy'east Rd. in Odell, and 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Dr. in The Dalles.

This is the second year the band is presenting two concerts in hopes of attracting more people by having convenient locations which provide easy parking and access, as well as comfortable seating.

This year’s concerts, conducted by Larry Loop, will feature many traditional Christmas favorites, as well as the chance for the audiences to join with the band to sing many of the seasonal songs. The program will feature arrangements such as “C'est Noel” by Andre Jutras, “Coventry Carol/Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring” arranged by Calvin Custer, and A Concert Suite from "The Polar Express" by Alan Silverstri and Glen Ballard, arranged by Jerry Brubaker.

The second half of the concert will include the premiere performance of "Here We March A-Wassailing“ by local composer Steve Hodges as he conducts his latest Christmas arrangement and directs the band in the annual audience sing-a-long. Featured in this portion of the program includes "A Christmas Portrait,” arranged by Jerry Nowak.