Death notices for Dec. 7: James Lauterbach, Mary Matz and Lester Beaman Jr.

As of Tuesday, December 6, 2016

James Lauterbach

James Henry Lauterbach, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 3, 2016, in a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.

Mary Matz

Mary E. Matz, age 56, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Dec. 5, 2016, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.

Lester Beaman Jr.

Lester Plen Beaman Jr., a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Dec. 5, 2016, at his home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.

