Snowy hills

SNOW has picked up on Washington's riverside hills, across from Hood River.

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill
As of Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Hills along the Columbia River have picked up snow, but downtown Hood River is still waiting.

Weather has been cold Tuesday morning, in the mid-30s, but freezing temperatures are forecasted Thursday — along with snow. Rainy weather will likely follow.

Roads are mostly clear in Hood River. However, a chain or traction tire advisory is listed on Interstate 84 between Hood River and Cascade Locks on Oregon Department of Transportation's TripCheck website.

Drivers heading up Highway 35 toward Mount Hood should proceed with caution. A "severe weather hazard" is marked south of Parkdale.

For more updates, visit https://tripcheck.com.

