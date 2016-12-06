Arts Center hosts ‘After Hours’

Chamber Connections’ “Business After Hours” event is Dec. 8 at Columbia Center for the Arts, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The networking event includes complimentary refreshments, the chance to hear about community and business updates, and view the center’s annual Holiday Show and Sale.
The chamber and the city of Hood River host downtown free parking from Dec. 12-24, for people shopping at downtown businesses.
