City asks for faith symbols to be displayed at City Hall

Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanza, and beyond.

Do you have a flag and object that represents your faith’s and culture’s holiday traditions?

The City of Hood River wants to borrow them for the community to see.

The city invites residents to help City Hall celebrate the holiday season. Bring your symbol to City Hall, 211 2nd St., where they will be appropriately displayed for the public.

For details call Jennifer Gray, City Recorder, at 541-387-5212.