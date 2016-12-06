Entertainment Update for Dec. 7

Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One

Calling all singers! Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One happens every Saturday from 7-11 p.m. with Sharon Olson. Bring any of your CDs and come and enjoy the fun! Thirteen -O-One Steak & Spirits Sports Bar, 1301 Belmont Ave., Hood River; 541-386-1774.

‘Two Spirit Jazz’ at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Dec. 9, 6-9 p.m.

Having performed around the greater Portland area for the past six years, the Two Spirit Jazz duo finally released their self-titled debut record last year. Now, with singer Suzanne Callaway on guitar and Theresa Riccardi on drums, they are ready to embark onto new territories. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Rishell Graves at Moth Lounge

Come join Rishell Graves for a fun night of music at the Moth Lounge, Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 8 p.m. She will be playing from her collection of songs gathered through the years, along with a few originals, including healing songs of love and life. The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.

‘My Year in India’ Dec. 10

Enjoy an evening with HRVHS Senior Deylan Gudial as he shares his travels and experiences abroad during his junior year in India as a Rotary Scholar, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6-7 p.m. at the Hood River Library.

For this informal program, Gudial will share his stories, picture and insights into this rich and diverse culture. This program is free and open to the public and suitable for adults and teens (ages 12 and up). For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.

Foghorn Stringband Dec. 15

A house concert featuring Portland’s Foghorn Stringband comes to Hood River on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“This band has an established sound that rides the cusp of old time and bluegrass and manages to glean the best of both in the process. Caleb Klauder and Sammy Lind have kept it consistent. With the addition of Nadine Landry on bass and Reeb Willms on guitar, they have expanded the sound by adding a depth with their excellent musicianship and superb singing.”

Music starts at 7 p.m. at 401 Montello, Hood River. Call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011 for more information.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.