Horizon girls look to build on breakout 2015-16 season

In their home opener, a vastly improved Horizon Christian High Hawks girls basketball team split two games in the Hawk Invitational Tournament Dec. 2-3 at Horizon Christian High School.

Horizon, guided by third-year coach Brian Stevens, won 55-20 over the Mitchell/Spray Eagle/Loggers (2-1) Friday and then lost a close matchup 34-27 to the highly regarded Arlington Honkers (2-1) Saturday. Horizon (1-2) opened the season Nov. 30 with a matchup on the road at Stevenson and just fell short in a 47-52 loss.

“I would consider this somewhat of a moral victory,” said Stevens of the Stevenson game. “It’s hard to say that, though, since it was a two-point game at the start of the fourth quarter and we had an opportunity to win. We just had a couple of mental lapses when we had turnovers down the stretch that really hurt. It was a fun and exciting game and we’ll continue to improve.”

On Friday, the Hawks displayed a potent offense in a dominating performance versus Mitchell/Spray. Three players were in double figure scoring for the Hawks, who were led by junior Paulina Finn (15 points, seven steals, eight rebounds). Senior post Jodee Hicks had a double double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and junior guard Haley Becnel had 13 points.

Horizon had a balanced offense with a total of seven players scoring. Kaitlin Wenz (four points, 11 rebounds), Chantelle Carter (four points, five steals), Alexis Ruiz (three points) and Jasmine Stevens (two points, six assists, eight rebounds) also helped lead the Hawks to their first win of the season.

Horizon’s 55 points represented the largest total the team has scored in nearly four years. The last time Horizon reached that mark was Feb. 6, 2013 in a 55-40 win over Central Christian. It was also Horizon’s largest margin of victory since a 69-17 win over C. S. Lewis Academy on Dec. 2, 2011.

On Saturday, Horizon continued to display the potential of a high caliber team with an impressive contest against the No. 10 Honkers, a Sweet 16 1A playoff squad a year ago. On Friday, Arlington won 59-1 (not a typo) against 2A Delphian in the four-team event at Horizon.

Horizon grabbed the early momentum, jumping in front with its largest lead of the game at 6-2. Hicks (11 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks) scored twice on post moves in the paint and Finn fired in a free throw line jump shot to provide Horizon with the advantage. Horizon remained on top 6-4 at the end of the low scoring first quarter.

“I know we can play even better than we did tonight and I feel like we played better in our first three games than we did at any point of the season last year,” said Hicks.

Arlington, a top contender for the Big Sky League title, responded with an 10-0 run at the outset of the second quarter to go up 14-6. Arlington extended its advantage to 20-11 for its largest lead of the game. Finn’s outside jumper trimmed the margin to 20-13 at halftime.

Utilizing a very tough and superbly effective one-three-one zone defense, Horizon held Arlington to just one point in the third quarter. The duo of Finn and Hicks combined for six points in the quarter as Horizon trimmed the margin to 21-19 after three. Finn and Hicks were the only players that scored for Horizon. Jasmine Stevens had 10 rebounds, two blocks and five steals.

“We just need to work harder in practice and improve our fundamental aspects of our game, like passing and we need to eliminate our mistakes,” said Finn. “I feel like we’ll be more than just a competitive team and I think we can be very successful this season. I feel like we have a dream team this year.”

The two evenly matched squads traded baskets throughout most of the fourth quarter. Horizon trailed 27-25 after Finn sank two free throws with 3:49 remaining in the game. The Hawks committed some costly turnovers on key offensive possessions in the last few minutes that hurt their chance for the win. The Honkers had a 5-0 run to extend the advantage to 32-25 with 1:08 left in the contest and they were able to hold on with a narrow lead at the end to pull out the win.

“Arlington is the cream-of-the-crop in our league, but we’re hoping to stay up near the top of the standings too,” said Brian Stevens. “Hopefully, this game will provide us with something to build on as we move forward. Our goal this year is to make the state playoffs for the first time ever and I think we’ll have a good chance to do that.”

The Horizon girls (2-1) are off this week as far as competitions go, but the Hawks return Dec. 13 to host the defending state champion and No. 11 ranked Country Christian Cougars (1-1) in a game that tips at 6 p.m. Tuesday.