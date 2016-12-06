Kegler's Corner: Mixed sees tie

The first half of this season’s lively Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes ended in a tie between Got Sand and You Can’t See Me with 25 points each. This unusual occurrence happened due to a big finish by the powerhouse Got Sand team, who made up a big chunk of ground last week by sweeping their opponents, taking all four points, while You Can’t See Me only got one point.

Fortunately for You Can’t See Me, they led the league for most of the season. Since the rules in this league dictate that the first- and second-place finishers in each half qualify for the championship roll-off at the end of the season, both Got Sand and You Can’t See Me are in the finals. Congratulations to Got Sand: Mary Finley, Russ Frazier, Bill Pullum, Bryan Mason and Matt Webber; and You Can’t See Me: Flo Fleming, Deanne Orand, Roy Fleming and Jay Orand. Here we have another instance why bowling is for everybody, as the high average team and the low average team won the first half and are in the finals where they will vie for the league championship!

Four stars arose out of league action last week: Aaron Troxel, Mike Bosse, Court Barker and Brandon Kawachi. Aaron and Brandon blasted the sticks in the Monday night Industrial League; and Mike and Court pounded the pins in the Wednesday night Fraternal League.



Young Aaron was the big gun last week, notching a mighty fine scratch 694 series that was capped by a super 265 game. As we have noted before, Aaron is a charter member of the new generation of thumb-less bowlers. That’s right, he doesn’t put his thumb in the ball; instead during his swing, he cradles it in his palm with his fingers in the ball. Then, at the release point, because of this unusual style, he is able to impart buzz-saw revs on his ball, which turns it into a pin-busting monster! That big, booming powerful hook of his put him 157 pins over his average — tops for all league bowlers last week.

Mike Bosse definitely bossed the pins around last week and he finished a close second to Mr. Troxel after logging a beautiful scratch 652 series, which was 151 pins over his average. Onlookers report that this was Mike’s best series ever!

Young Court Barker also had a solid outing and even schooled his famous bowling Dad last week while tossing a lofty scratch 685 series that was highlighted by an 11-strike 279 game. That action put him 121 pins over his average.

Rounding out our four stars was Brandon Kawachi for the second week in a row. This time, Brandon excelled in a sub role and finished his session 118 pins over his average. Guess we’ll call him super sub from now on! For the record, last week’s top scratch score was posted by none other than the cream of the crop around here, the legendary Jeff Miller, who posted a classy 743 set in the Fraternal. Ho-hum, just another day at the office for the talented Mr. Miller!

Many thanks to our wonderful association manager Joyce Ebersole who ran the recently completed in-league Senior Tournament. The final results are now in and the top three winners in each event are as follows:

Men’s doubles: Quinton Cox and Lynn Spellman: 3,743 pins; Dave and Ron Baumsteiger: 3,679 pins; Kim McCartney and Ken Ingram: 3,676 pins.

Men’s singles: Quinton Cox: 1,879 pins; Lynn Spellman: 1,864 pins; Dave Baumsteiger: 1,844 pins.

Women’s singles: Karen Baumsteiger: 1,978 pins; Sue Spellman: 1,966 pins; Jackie Fishtrom: 1,956 pins.

Women’s doubles: Jackie Fishtrom and Sue Spellman: 3,922 pins; Minnie Allen and Bernie Keys: 3,812 pins; Karen and Sue Baumsteiger: 3,811 pins.

Mixed doubles: Garna and Doug Arnell: 3,869 pins; Karen and Dave Baumsteiger: 3,822 pins; Jackie Fishtrom and Kim McCartney: 3,773 pins.

League reports

(High scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial League: Aaron Troxel: 265 game and 694 series; Lynn Spellman: 269 game and 668 series; Brandon Kawachi: 256 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers League: Nancy Asai: 214, 207 games and 612 series; Bernie Keys: 225 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed League: Patrick Olson: 278 game and 696 series; Mary Finley: 214 game and 589 series; Matt Webber: 236 game; Nancy Asai: 224 game; Ciena Brittle: 221 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts and Fillies League: Mick Sherrell: 202 game and 573 series; Janet Harrington: 183 game and 505 series; Len Hickman: 213 game; Bucky Klantchnek: 205 game; Lynn Spellman: 201 game; Ed Busick: 201 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Jeff Miller: 276, 247 games and 743 series; Court Barker: 279 game and 685 series; Patrick Olson: 244 game and 669 series; Stan Pratnicki: 267 game and 665 series; Mike Bosse: 256 game and 652 series; Bernie Keys: 194 game and 549 series; Casey Barker: 268 game; Mike Parke: 243 game; Josh Worth: 238 game; Michael Allen: 236 game.

Thursday afternoon Lads and Lassies League: Sue Spellman: 199 game and 571 series; Len Allen: 212 game and 526 series; Barb Johnson: 211 game.

Thursday County League: Duane Schneeberg: 185 game and 518 series; Deanna Lainhart: 487 series; Joyce Wilson: 178 game.