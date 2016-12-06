Letters to the Editor for Dec. 7

Makes sense!

I agree with Alan Bailey 100 percent (Our Readers Write, Dec. 3). I too am thankful we live in a community that helps the underprivileged, provides shelter for people that do not have a warm place to sleep and helps to ensure affordable housing. Thank you, Hood River City Council and Mayor Paul Blackburn. Makes perfect sense to me too. His letter was titled, “Makes sense?” mine can be titled, “Makes sense!” In just this one issue of the Hood River News, I read about people working to ensure food security, dancers raising money for the food bank and Hospice, a young college graduate using an engineering degree to help others, the Hood River Lions, Adopt a Dog, United Way, church events, the Red Cross, The Crag Rats, The Christmas Project, grief support, young athletes, warming shelter, the fire department, Buy Local support, and remembering internment to help us to “prevent mistakes of our past.” Hood River is a wonderful community because it is made up of many individuals working to help others.

Julie Byers

Hood River

Farewell, Nutcracker

What a great run it has been! Many of us have watched our girls go from Baby Mice to Sugar Plum Fairy and all the lovely acts and costumes in between. Oh, how we will miss watching Doll get up and come to life on stage and how we would giggle when one of the Buffoons or Baby Mice would stop cold on stage, frantically search for her parents and then wave like mad. Thank you, Nancy, Theresa and Susan for making this a wonderful part of our holiday season for 19 years (you are all truly amazing) and special thanks to all the volunteers over the years who have baked cookies, sold water, did sound and stage, videotaped, washed costumes, sewn costumes, cleaned up the theater, etc.

Yes, it takes a village! We hope to see all of you at the finale this coming weekend but be prepared to tear up as we watch Clara in the last scene being pulled offstage in her sled and giving us her final wave.

Jill Guenther

Hood River

ACA lacking

ACA, or Affordable Care Act “Obamacare,” is in no way affordable, unless of course you are a government employee whose insurance is paid for by the taxpayer. Nor does the insurance cover: after paying for the insurance, the deductibles, medical care like dentists or eyes. Those things must be paid for separately.

ACA only covers: after paying for the insurance and the deductibles, getting hit by a bus or cancer or some maternity. The majority just pays to be covered in case and the medical care they need is not affordable or attainable.

Paul Nevin

Hood River

Vote on it

Concerning the issue of making Hood River a “Sanctuary City,” I remark: This measure is too important of a decision to be made by a handful of people on the city council. All of the voters should decide this matter, as there can be some very serious effects to all of us!

Don Rose, MD

Hood River

Personal treatment

I hear from somewhat unreliable sources the cast of “Hamilton” plans to make their lectures to the audience much more personal. For example, say you’re in the balcony holding up a placard that exclaims in giant print: “I’m a horrible unadorable Trump deplorable.” Instead of unloading a diatribe from the stage, the designated spokesperson will leap to the floor, then jog up the aisle heading for the balcony and on arrival will reward you with a one-on-one in your face scathing scolding at no extra charge. Now that’s entertainment!

Bill Davis

Hood River

‘Sanctuary’ too late

I smile when I hear or I read the statement, “We are all immigrants.” It’s a factual lie. I’m not an immigrant. I was born in Portland (please, don’t tell anyone). And unless activists have changed classroom textbooks since the last time I was in school, the American Indian immigrated to this continent many thousands of years ago. Per Gale Arnold’s philosophy, they too should be considered immigrants. It’s a silly argument to say the least.

There’s nothing wrong with being an immigrant, and in my opinion there isn’t anything wrong with being a dreamer either, which technically is a person who is considered illegal and who came here at a young age and under someone else’s direction. I think for someone to justify not protecting our borders with the statement “we are all immigrants,” and using it as a rallying cry unveils a fundamental lack of factual and relevant ground needed to stand on for their position to take root with all people. When being genuine is of utmost importance in a situation such as this, it’s easy to do a great disservice to immigrants everywhere, illegal or not. Rhetoric like that statement along with the refusal to use the word “illegal immigrant” tends to foster even more opposition from others. It’s obvious that someone is giving the children of illegal immigrants here and elsewhere false information regarding what the new president-elect can and can’t do with regards to deportation. Then they use the resulting fear from these children as a talking point in local newspapers as if to say, “Look at how mean those people are.” That to me sounds like the actions of someone cruel and manipulative. Want some truth? ICE has deported more than 2.5 million people since Obama took office in 2009. That’s a record for any single presidential term. So, if Hood River wants to become a “sanctuary city,” great. More power to them. They’re about eight years too late. Stopping the divisiveness starts at home and from all political spectrums.

Kevin Herman

White Salmon, Wash.

Editor’s note: The majority of ICE deportations under Obama have been “returns,” as opposed to “removals.” Removals are orders issued by a judge, while returns are less strict and allow a person to apply to legally return much faster. The 2.5 million figure is total deportations, not individuals; the same person might have been returned multiple times.

Change for certain

Chickens have come home to roost.

I have three brothers and a brother-in-law, each of whom voted for Trump.

Neither of my two sisters voted, even for Hillary.

I vote early and often, and my candidate won the popular vote.

The people I have most empathy for are those who say they want a change.

Change is most certainly what we are in for.

This is not a time for the faint of heart.

Patrick Scallon

Hood River