New formula: Hood River jewelry gallery becomes Chemistry Jewelry

Hood River holiday shoppers saw a new name and a new look in downtown Hood River beginning Dec. 1. Chemistry Jewelry is “reopening” at 310 Oak Street, signaling a new era for the jewelry gallery formerly known as Silverado.

Owners Christine and Michael Barthmus say the rebranding reflects the evolution of their business. They purchased the gallery in 2009 after Christine had managed it for seven years — and they continued to align themselves with the Silverado in Bend. “Over the years, each gallery has progressed a little differently,” she said. “Chemistry Jewelry represents who we’ve become here in Hood River. We’re excited to tell our own story as a local, family-owned business.”

The name is a nod to both “the chemistry of metals and the chemistry between people,” said Michael. Chemistry Jewelry’s new aesthetic evokes a more modern feel with rich wood colors, refined lighting and locally crafted custom display cases. The gallery will continue to carry a broad selection of contemporary and classic jewelry, with an emphasis on curated collections from leading handmade jewelry artists with eco-conscious values.

“What won’t change is the experienced staff and personal service that our clients have come to expect” said Christine, “and we’ll continue to offer a selection of jewelry that can be worn on our rivers and mountains!” She added, “We’re the same people, and we will continue to offer support for the jewelry that has been purchased over the years.

Chemistry Jewelry will host a “Grand Reopening” celebration on Dec. 10 from 2 to 8 p.m., featuring treats, cocktails and more than $1,000 in giveaways.