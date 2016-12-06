Pinchot Forest holds Huckleberry open house Dec. 8

The Pinchot Partners and the Gifford Pinchot National Forest are hosting a casual open house Thursday, Dec. 8, to talk about huckleberry areas. The open house will be in Packwood at the Packwood Fire Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Picking huckleberries in the forest is a local summer tradition. However, over the last 50 years many pickers have found fewer healthy bushes.



The open house will feature Pinchot Partners and Forest Service staff sharing information about huckleberry restoration and upcoming possibilities to improve huckleberry fields forest-wide. Learn about huckleberry areas in the forest and how the interested public can get involved with huckleberry restoration efforts. Information will also be available about picking in the forest.

The partners have worked together for the past seven years to improve huckleberry habitat. Harvesting trees commercially to “daylight” the huckleberry bushes, hand removal of competing vegetation, and conducting prescribed burning are all methods that can improve huckleberry production.

For more information or questions, call Pinchot Partner's Jamie Tolfree at 360-334-2555.