Public Records — Building Permits, November 2016

As of Tuesday, December 6, 2016

City

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2249 Cascade Avenue, commercial mechanical

Pacific Park, LLC, 1625 Woods Court, commercial mechanical

Pacific Park, LLC, 1625 Woods Court, commercial structural

Turtle Island Foods, Inc., 602 Anchor Way, commercial structural

Middle Mtn. Properties LLC, 212 Oak, commercial structural

Columbia Gorge Community College District, 1730 College Way, commercial structural

Matthew and Sarah Roth, 810 Eugene, residential mechanical

Madona Rieke, 516 Camero Drive, residential mechanical

Isidro Bello and Ashley Nunamaker, 2528 Viento, residential mechanical (x2)

Mansoor Nematbakhsh, 309 Sieverkropp, residential mechanical

Tres Spicher, 1506 Wasco, residential mechanical

Wild Bill Properties, LLC, 1113 Eugene, residential mechanical

Janis and Ronald Panfilio, 2001 Belmont, residential mechanical

Rebecca Wadman, 1017 28th, residential mechanical

Jerry Mohar and Judith Holt, 418 Eugene, residential mechanical

Kathryn Watne, 1220 18th, residential mechanical

Andrew Quinn, 2925 Eugene, residential mechanical

Kate McGeeney, 510 May, residential mechanical

Matthew and Dickey Sherrell, 1114 Eighth, residential mechanical

William III and Gwenn Caldwell, 200 Eugene, residential mechanical

U.S. Bank National Association, 2065 Freedom, residential mechanical

Matthew and Sarah Roth, 810 Eugene, residential structural

Heather Allen, 210 Prospect, residential structural

Madona Rieke, 516 Camero Drive, residential structural

Isidro Bello and Ashley Nunamaker, 2528 Viento, residential structural (x2)

Mansoor Nematbakhsh, 309 Sieverkropp, residential structural

Michael and Annette Stroud, 3106 Eugene, residential structural

Lara and Andrea Weyl, 921 Oak, residential structural

Nick and Judy Kenyon, Trs., 1110 12th Street A, residential structural

Christopher Swisher, 923 Hull, residential structural

County

Steven and Peggy Leslie, 1465 Highway 35, commercial electric

Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, 1950 Sterling Place, commercial electric

Jeannette Logdson, 3760 Eagle Loop, commercial electric

Aaron and Nicole Keim, 2276 Tucker Road, commercial electric

Bruce Burton and James West, 1002 10th, commercial electric

WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco, commercial electric

Mt. Hood Meadows, Oregon, LTD., 14040 Highway 35, commercial electric

Pacific Park, LLC, 1625 Woods Court, commercial electric

WHM, LLC, 965 NE Forest Lane 6, Cascade Locks, commercial electric

WHM, LLC, 965 NE Forest Lane 17, Cascade Locks, commercial electric

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade, commercial electric

Inland Acquisition Co, LLC, et al, 2910 Cascade Avenue, commercial electric

Brian NcNamara, 606 Oak, commercial electric

Dolores King et al, 1361 Martin Road, commercial electric

BMP, LLC, 12 Oak, commercial electric

Carson Cascade Locks LLC, 425 WaNaPa, Cascade Locks, commercial electric

Thunder Island Brewing, 299 NW Portage, Cascade Locks, commercial electric

Tom Bailey, 3265 Lingren, commercial mechanical

Donald and Cynthia Brocklesby, TRS, 515 Imai Road, commercial mechanical

United States of America, 9000 Lost Lake Road, commercial plumbing

Smokey Bear Holdings, LLC, 85 NE Herman Creek Lane, Cascade Locks, commercial plumbing

Pacific Park, LLC, 1625 Woods Court, commercial plumbing

Felipe and Karalyn Casteneda, 1040 Tucker, commercial plumbing

United States of America, 9000 Lost Lake Road, commercial structural

Smokey Bear Holdings, LLC, 85 NE Herman Creek Lane, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

School District No. 1-R, 1200 Indian Creek, commercial structural

Wayne and Sharon DeHart, 3250 Bonneville Drive, commercial structural

Felipe and Karalyn Casteneda, 1040 Tucker, commercial structural

Joseph Wrabek and Sandra Koops, 910 Sadie, Cascade Locks, commercial structural

Virginia and Rodney Thomas, 5775 Highway 35, residential electrical

Will Morgon et al, 4516 Woodworth Drive, residential electrical

Jeremy Brannick, 1801 Wasco, residential electrical

Rob and Sarah Leiblein, 4090 Newton, residential electrical

Rickey and Bette Benjamin, 8675 Cooper Spur Road, residential electrical

AAA Home Inspection et al, 47 SW Wasco Street, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

William and Debora Clark, 36 Clark, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Integrity Building and construction, 3970 Carr Drive, residential electrical

Kenneth Francis, trustee, 908 Columbia, residential electrical

Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 514 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 308 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 411 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

Guadalupe Enriquez, 951 21st, residential electrical

