Public Records — Building Permits, November 2016

City
Cascade Commons, LLC, 2249 Cascade Avenue, commercial mechanical
Pacific Park, LLC, 1625 Woods Court, commercial mechanical
Pacific Park, LLC, 1625 Woods Court, commercial structural
Turtle Island Foods, Inc., 602 Anchor Way, commercial structural
Middle Mtn. Properties LLC, 212 Oak, commercial structural
Columbia Gorge Community College District, 1730 College Way, commercial structural
Matthew and Sarah Roth, 810 Eugene, residential mechanical
Madona Rieke, 516 Camero Drive, residential mechanical
Isidro Bello and Ashley Nunamaker, 2528 Viento, residential mechanical (x2)
Mansoor Nematbakhsh, 309 Sieverkropp, residential mechanical
Tres Spicher, 1506 Wasco, residential mechanical
Wild Bill Properties, LLC, 1113 Eugene, residential mechanical
Janis and Ronald Panfilio, 2001 Belmont, residential mechanical
Rebecca Wadman, 1017 28th, residential mechanical
Jerry Mohar and Judith Holt, 418 Eugene, residential mechanical
Kathryn Watne, 1220 18th, residential mechanical
Andrew Quinn, 2925 Eugene, residential mechanical
Kate McGeeney, 510 May, residential mechanical
Matthew and Dickey Sherrell, 1114 Eighth, residential mechanical
William III and Gwenn Caldwell, 200 Eugene, residential mechanical
U.S. Bank National Association, 2065 Freedom, residential mechanical
Matthew and Sarah Roth, 810 Eugene, residential structural
Heather Allen, 210 Prospect, residential structural
Madona Rieke, 516 Camero Drive, residential structural
Isidro Bello and Ashley Nunamaker, 2528 Viento, residential structural (x2)
Mansoor Nematbakhsh, 309 Sieverkropp, residential structural
Michael and Annette Stroud, 3106 Eugene, residential structural
Lara and Andrea Weyl, 921 Oak, residential structural
Nick and Judy Kenyon, Trs., 1110 12th Street A, residential structural
Christopher Swisher, 923 Hull, residential structural
County
Steven and Peggy Leslie, 1465 Highway 35, commercial electric
Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, 1950 Sterling Place, commercial electric
Jeannette Logdson, 3760 Eagle Loop, commercial electric
Aaron and Nicole Keim, 2276 Tucker Road, commercial electric
Bruce Burton and James West, 1002 10th, commercial electric
WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco, commercial electric
Mt. Hood Meadows, Oregon, LTD., 14040 Highway 35, commercial electric
Pacific Park, LLC, 1625 Woods Court, commercial electric
WHM, LLC, 965 NE Forest Lane 6, Cascade Locks, commercial electric
WHM, LLC, 965 NE Forest Lane 17, Cascade Locks, commercial electric
Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade, commercial electric
Inland Acquisition Co, LLC, et al, 2910 Cascade Avenue, commercial electric
Brian NcNamara, 606 Oak, commercial electric
Dolores King et al, 1361 Martin Road, commercial electric
BMP, LLC, 12 Oak, commercial electric
Carson Cascade Locks LLC, 425 WaNaPa, Cascade Locks, commercial electric
Thunder Island Brewing, 299 NW Portage, Cascade Locks, commercial electric
Tom Bailey, 3265 Lingren, commercial mechanical
Donald and Cynthia Brocklesby, TRS, 515 Imai Road, commercial mechanical
United States of America, 9000 Lost Lake Road, commercial plumbing
Smokey Bear Holdings, LLC, 85 NE Herman Creek Lane, Cascade Locks, commercial plumbing
Pacific Park, LLC, 1625 Woods Court, commercial plumbing
Felipe and Karalyn Casteneda, 1040 Tucker, commercial plumbing
United States of America, 9000 Lost Lake Road, commercial structural
Smokey Bear Holdings, LLC, 85 NE Herman Creek Lane, Cascade Locks, commercial structural
School District No. 1-R, 1200 Indian Creek, commercial structural
Wayne and Sharon DeHart, 3250 Bonneville Drive, commercial structural
Felipe and Karalyn Casteneda, 1040 Tucker, commercial structural
Joseph Wrabek and Sandra Koops, 910 Sadie, Cascade Locks, commercial structural
Virginia and Rodney Thomas, 5775 Highway 35, residential electrical
Will Morgon et al, 4516 Woodworth Drive, residential electrical
Jeremy Brannick, 1801 Wasco, residential electrical
Rob and Sarah Leiblein, 4090 Newton, residential electrical
Rickey and Bette Benjamin, 8675 Cooper Spur Road, residential electrical
AAA Home Inspection et al, 47 SW Wasco Street, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
William and Debora Clark, 36 Clark, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Integrity Building and construction, 3970 Carr Drive, residential electrical
Kenneth Francis, trustee, 908 Columbia, residential electrical
Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 514 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 308 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
Douglas and Cheramy Rovianek, 411 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
Guadalupe Enriquez, 951 21st, residential electrical
