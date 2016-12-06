‘Sanctuary’ topic postponed

The discussion by Hood River City Council on the sanctuary city proposal has been postponed.
On Nov. 28, the council directed staff to draft a resolution for review and consideration at the next City Council meeting on Dec.12.
The item has been rescheduled to be placed on the Jan. 9, 2017 Council meeting, according to city recorder Jennifer Gray.
