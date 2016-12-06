Sheriff Log, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 27 — SW Benson Street, Cascade Locks — Female cited and released for assault IV.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 27 — Wy’east Road, 3200 block — Juvenile female arrested for criminal trespass I. She was cited and released to her father.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 27 — NE Lewis Circle, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Hit and run with property damage reported. A male was cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Nov. 28 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Male contacted regarding a hit and run complaint.

Dec. 1 — Highway 281 near Alexander Drive — Deputy investigated a motor vehicle accident.

Dec. 3 — Dethman Ridge Drive, 3300 block — Hood River male cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 27 — Lippman Road, 3200 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle crashed and was located.

Nov. 28 — Hood River — Two subjects were cited for unlawful cutting and transporting a special forest product.

Nov. 28 — Hood River — A deputy assisted the Hood River City Police during a theft case.

Nov. 29 — Beachwood Drive, 3600 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported.

Dec. 1 — Highway 35, 53000 block — Vehicle break in reported at a snow park.

Dec. 2 — Davis Drive, 3600 block — Bicycle reported as stolen and recovered the next day.

Other:

Nov. 28 — Hood River — Deputy investigated an offensive littering complaint.

Dec. 3 — Stadelman Drive, 3300 block — Found property reported.

Dec. 3 — Hood River — Male cited and released for offensive littering.