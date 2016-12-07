Snow storm expected tomorrow

Hood River County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management advises that NOAA/National Weather Services is predicting the Columbia River Gorge, including the Hood River Valley, will pick up snow and high winds Thursday and Friday.

The storm’s arrival is predicted to be around 10 a.m., and officials warn to not be fooled by mild conditions in the morning hours. Forecasts say snow will be continuous all day and night with 5-10 inches of snow at river level. Snow will turn to freezing rain with a quarter or half-inch of ice predicted.

Wind gusts of 55 to 75 mph may blow through the western Gorge.

Drivers should plan accordingly.

Transportation will be significantly hampered and there is potential for power outage and other secondary problems.

Pacific Power is urging its customers and the public to take precautions to stay safe and comfortable.

"This is the kind of damaging trifecta — snow, ice, wind — that put our customers at risk for outages," said Curt Mansfield, vice president of operations. "One way we minimize interruptions to your electric service despite the storms is by paying close attention to trees near power lines."

In 2016, staff pruned 363,000 trees on 5,100 miles of lines, investing more than $25 million to remove hazards and make the lines more resilient.

"Based on experience, we've anticipated and prepared for this weather and the outages that could occur by staging crews and equipment strategically so that we are able to deploy them where they are needed when the time comes," Mansfield said.

Call 1-877-508-5088 to report outages and download the Pacific Power app to stay up to date.

For travel updates, visit www.tripcheck.com.