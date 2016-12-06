Tum-A-Lum acquires Marson and Marson

Tum-A-Lum Lumber, a chain of retail building material centers in Oregon, announced last week it had reached an agreement in principle to acquire Marson and Marson Lumber Inc. in Leavenworth, Wenatchee, Chelan and Cle Elum, Wash.

After a transition period, Marson and Marson will begin operations as part of the Tum-A-Lum family of companies on Jan. 3, 2017. Tum-A-Lum’s stores include the newly remodeled one in Hood River.

M. David Dittmer, CEO of Tum-A-Lum stated that, “This acquisition is the first step in Tum-A-Lum’s growth strategy. Marson and Marson is the top supplier of building materials in the market area they serve. Because of their very strong brand recognition, they will continue to operate under the name of Marson and Marson. The communities Marson and Marson operate in are very similar to the Tum-A-Lum markets. Marson and Marson is a great fit for our organization,” added Dittmer.



Marson and Marson also operates a truss plant, design center and a drywall distribution facility. Marson and Marson is located in the north central region of Washington.

Marson and Marson was founded in 1955 by Gordon and Marydell Marson and Kenneth and Marie Marson.



Celebrating 110 years in business, Tum-A-Lum Lumber was founded in 1906 by J.M. Crawford and is a fourth generation family owned building material supply company. Tum-A-Lum operates three locations providing contractors and homeowners with a wide assortment of building material products and services in Hood River, The Dalles and Pendleton, Oregon. www.tumalum.com.