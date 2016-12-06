0

Wineries host ‘Wine Walk’ in downtown HR Dec. 10-11

As of Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Downtown Hood River tasting rooms combine for a Winter Wine Walk, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Each tasting room will be offering specials on wines or tastings! Visit five or more tasting rooms and be entered to win a gift basket full of local goodies from downtown retailers.

Participating are AniChe Cellars, Cascade Cliffs, Cerulean, Naked Winery, and Stave & Stone, all on Oak Street, Springhouse Cellars next to the Mt. Hood Railroad, Stoltz on State Street, and The Pines 1852 on Cascade Avenue.

Stave and Stone hosts Mike Stillman, Alan Taylor and John Bryan with swing, blues, soul, funk and Dixie jazz on Dec. 9, 7-9 p.m.

At The Pines, Two Spirit Jazz — Suzanne Callaway on guitar and Theresa Riccardi on drums — will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 9.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)