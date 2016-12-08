Cancelations: Dec. 8, 2016

• All Hood River County Library District locations, Hood River, Cascade Locks, and Parkdale, will close at noon on Thursday, December 8, due to inclement weather.

• All Hood River County School District classes and activities are canceled today, Thursday, Dec. 8.

• “The Twist and the Trees,” scheduled for Dec. 8 at the Columbia Center for the Arts, has been canceled. A makeup performance will be held on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m.

• Columbia Gorge Community College, both Hood River and The Dalles campuses, will close today, Dec. 8, at noon. Campuses will be closed all day tomorrow, Dec. 9.

• Head Start locations in Odell and The Dalles are closed today, Dec. 8.

• Horizon Christian School is closed today, Dec. 8.

Hood River News will update as information becomes available. Send cancelation notices to twalker@hoodrivernews.com, or call the office at 541-386-1234.