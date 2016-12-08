TRAFFIC ALERT: Chains required between Hood River, Arlington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 84 between milepost 64 (Hood River) and milepost 138 (Arlington) is now Condition C; chains are required on all vehicles unless equipped with four-wheel drive with snow or traction tires, Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 2:29 p.m. Thursday.

A snow storm has caused icy conditions around the region, resulting in multiple accidents. Drivers should practice extreme caution.

For updates, visit ODOT's travel website: www.tripcheck.com.