TRAFFIC ALERT: Chains required between Hood River, Arlington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 84 between milepost 64 (Hood River) and milepost 138 (Arlington) is now Condition C; chains are required on all vehicles unless equipped with four-wheel drive with snow or traction tires, Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 2:29 p.m. Thursday.
A snow storm has caused icy conditions around the region, resulting in multiple accidents. Drivers should practice extreme caution.
For updates, visit ODOT's travel website: www.tripcheck.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment