Cancelations: Dec. 8, 2016 December 8, 2016

TRAFFIC ALERT: Chains required between Hood River, Arlington

As of Thursday, December 8, 2016

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 84 between milepost 64 (Hood River) and milepost 138 (Arlington) is now Condition C; chains are required on all vehicles unless equipped with four-wheel drive with snow or traction tires, Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 2:29 p.m. Thursday.

A snow storm has caused icy conditions around the region, resulting in multiple accidents. Drivers should practice extreme caution.

For updates, visit ODOT's travel website: www.tripcheck.com.

