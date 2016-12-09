Cancelations: Dec. 9, 2016

• All Hood River County School District classes and activities are canceled today, Friday, Dec. 9.
• Horizon Christian School is closed today, Friday, Dec. 9.
• Columbia Gorge Community College, both Hood River and The Dalles campuses, are closed today, Friday, Dec. 9.
• District 7 Circuit Courts are closed today, Friday, Dec. 9, affecting Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties.
• All Hood River County Library District locations -- Hood River, Cascade Locks, and Parkdale -- are closed today, Friday, Dec. 9, due to inclement weather.
• Hood River Aquatic Center is closed today, Friday, Dec. 9.
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council: Country Club Head Start closed.
• OCDC Head Start Odell is closed.
• Learning Farm Pre-School is closed.
• Our Children’s Place Pre-School is closed.
• Blossom Bilingual Pre-School is closed.
• Hood River Garbage is closed. They will continue to monitor the weather and make schedule changes as needed.
Hood River News will update this list as cancelations come in.
More like this story
- Hood River County Schools on early release due to weather
- Cancelations: Dec. 8, 2016
- Closure reports: Hood River County SD, Horizon Christian Closed
- Hood River County School District after school activities canceled for Jan. 12
- Update: Hood River County School District. Horizon Christian School closed today
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment