Cancelations: Dec. 9, 2016

• All Hood River County School District classes and activities are canceled today, Friday, Dec. 9.

• Horizon Christian School is closed today, Friday, Dec. 9.

• Columbia Gorge Community College, both Hood River and The Dalles campuses, are closed today, Friday, Dec. 9.

• District 7 Circuit Courts are closed today, Friday, Dec. 9, affecting Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties.

• All Hood River County Library District locations -- Hood River, Cascade Locks, and Parkdale -- are closed today, Friday, Dec. 9, due to inclement weather.

• Hood River Aquatic Center is closed today, Friday, Dec. 9.

• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council: Country Club Head Start closed.

• OCDC Head Start Odell is closed.

• Learning Farm Pre-School is closed.

• Our Children’s Place Pre-School is closed.

• Blossom Bilingual Pre-School is closed.

• Hood River Garbage is closed. They will continue to monitor the weather and make schedule changes as needed.

Hood River News will update this list as cancelations come in.