Death notices for Dec. 10: Raymond Mathews, Sr. and Bruce Gates

Raymond Mathews, Sr.
Raymond Paul Mathews, Sr., age 59, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 7, 2016, at a local hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.
Bruce Gates
Bruce Gates passed away at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore., on Dec. 7, 2016. He was born Feb. 24, 1942, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
