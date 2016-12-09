Death notices for Dec. 10: Raymond Mathews, Sr. and Bruce Gates

Raymond Mathews, Sr.

Raymond Paul Mathews, Sr., age 59, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 7, 2016, at a local hospital.

Bruce Gates

Bruce Gates passed away at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore., on Dec. 7, 2016. He was born Feb. 24, 1942, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing.

