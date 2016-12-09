Breaking News

Cancelations: Dec. 9, 2016 December 9, 2016

0

Death notices for Dec. 10: Raymond Mathews, Sr. and Bruce Gates

As of Friday, December 9, 2016

Raymond Mathews, Sr.

Raymond Paul Mathews, Sr., age 59, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 7, 2016, at a local hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.

Bruce Gates

Bruce Gates passed away at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore., on Dec. 7, 2016. He was born Feb. 24, 1942, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)