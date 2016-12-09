Sports cancellations

The winter weather that arrived late this week has resulted in numerous cancellations of varsity high school sporting events that were scheduled for both Hood River Valley High School and Horizon Christian School. Below follows a list of that games, matches, and meets that were canceled this week:

Wednesday

HRV varsity wrestling’s home debut with St. Helens. The match will likely be rescheduled sometime in February, but no date has been officially set yet.

Thursday

HRV swim meet with The Dalles. It was to be the swim team’s first home meet of the season. HRV Head Coach Kelly Cunningham said on the team’s Facebook page that she was working with the Hood River Aquatic Center to find alternate dates.

Friday

HRV boys basketball tournament in Madras, HRV girls basketball game in Redmond, HRV girls wrestling dual with Redmond in Hood River. No official word on rescheduling yet.

Saturday

As of press time, HRV Athletic Director Tom Ames said that he was “90-percent sure” HRV varsity wrestling match at Columbia High School in White Salmon and the girls wrestling match at the same location would be canceled.