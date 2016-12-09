Church News for Dec. 10: Journeys come to Church of the Nazarene, Musical Christmas celebration at Horizon, Advent services at Valley Christian

Journeys come to Church of the Nazarene

The harp and soprano duo of Bronn and Katherine Journey will bring their unique blend of exquisite music and humorous fun to the Columbia Gorge on Thursday, Dec. 15 in a performance at the Hood River Church of the Nazarene at 7 p.m. Concert is by donation.

The Journey’s concerts are described as “fun” and “entertaining” as well as “beautiful” and “glorious,” combining a variety of music from Broadway, classical, folk and sacred. This is a concert everyone can enjoy! The church is located at 2168 Belmont Drive. Call 541-386-2604 for information.

Musical Christmas celebration at Horizon

Horizon Christian School invites the community to its Musical Christmas Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the chapel beginning at 6 p.m. Audience members are invited to wear their favorite Christmas sweaters to add to the festivities. Schedule is as follows:

• 6-6:45 p.m. — Elementary program (“O Holy Night”) with a special greeting from fifth and sixth graders on ukuleles

• 6:45-7 p.m. — Reception in cafeteria; all are welcome to bring Christmas cookies to share

• 7-8 p.m. — Secondary program (“A Horizon Family Christmas”) featuring the advanced band, instrumental and vocal solos and ensembles, carol singing and a special appearance by the Horizon Staff Vocal Quintet

Horizon is located at 700 Pacific Ave. For more information, call 541-387-3200 or visit www.horizonchrist-ianschool.org.

Advent services at Valley Christian

Hood River Valley Christian Church invites friends and the community to Advent services. The Church is located at 975 Indian Creek Road. For more information, call 541-386-2608 or visit hoodrivervalleychristianchurch.com.

Dec. 11 — Third Sunday of Advent; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., carol singing, 10:30 a.m., worship featuring children and youth singing with adult choir. Christian fellowship dinner to follow worship. “Joy.”

Dec. 18 — Fourth Sunday of Advent; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., carol singing, 10:30 a.m., worship. “Love.”

Dec. 21 — Longest Night service, 7 p.m. Silence, prayers and candle lighting.

