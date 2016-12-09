Entertainment Update for Dec. 10

‘Jazz Society’ at Stave and Stone

The Underwood Jazz Society plays Stave and Stone on Friday, Dec. 9, from 7-10 p.m. The band features Alan Taylor, John Bryan, Joanna Grammon, Ed Dietrich, Mike Grodner, and Mike Stillman, plus special guests. Expect some Chrismas jazz tunes along with other standard repertoire for your listening and dancing fun.

Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Gorge Bird Count meets Dec. 18

The Christmas Bird Count is on tap for Sunday, Dec. 18. Contact Bob Hansen at bobhansen@gorge.net for details on locations and how you can participate. The Christmas Bird Count is one of the longest citizen science efforts and provides important long-term data to help conserve birds. If you can participate in any way, the birds will appreciate it.

‘Two Spirit Jazz’ at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Dec. 9, 6-9 p.m.

Having performed around the greater Portland area for the past six years, the Two Spirit Jazz duo finally released their self-titled debut record last year. Now, with singer Suzanne Callaway on guitar and Theresa Riccardi on drums, they are ready to embark onto new territories.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Rishell Graves at Moth

Come join Rishell Graves for a fun night of music at the Moth Lounge, Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 8 p.m. She will be playing from her collection of songs gathered through the years, along with a few originals, including healing songs of love and life.

The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.

Foghorn Stringband Dec. 15

A house concert featuring Portland’s Foghorn String-band comes to Hood River on Thursday, Dec. 15.

This band has an established sound that rides the cusp of old time and bluegrass and manages to glean the best of both in the process. Caleb Klauder and Sammy Lind have kept it consistent. With the addition of Nadine Landry on bass and Reeb Willms on guitar, they have expanded the sound by adding depth with their excellent musicianship and superb singing.

Music starts at 7 p.m. at 401 Montello, Hood River. Call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011 for more information.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.