Holiday show at Arts Center

Arts, crafts, toys, wearables, and more will be on display and available for purchase at the Columbia Arts Center’s Holiday Show and Sale through Dec. 24.

“It’s a chance to fill the gallery full of beautiful gift items from over 40 of our local artists,” said Gallery Manager Carolyn Smith. “We have lovely ornaments, jewelry, scarves, paintings, pottery, toys, cards, fiber works (table runners, pillows, wall hangings, etc.), glassware, kids’ art sets, and more.”

Also for purchase will be the center’s new 2017 All-Events Pass. This pass is valid for one seat at every performance in the theater during 2017, including plays, films, concerts, dance events, and more.

The center will be open until 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 23. Enjoy free gift wrapping and free cookies and cider.

For those who need to do some last-minute shopping, the Columbia Art Center will be open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, until 3 p.m. — and you can bring the whole family in for our 10 a.m. free showing and singalong of the movie, “The Sound of Music.”