How to help: Christmas party for Native Americans, Christmas Project needs volunteers

Christmas party for Native Americans

Gifts are sought for all ages to pass out at a Christmas party for Native Americans at Lone Pine and other locations in the Gorge.

The party is Saturday, Dec. 17 at Columbia Gorge Community College, Building 1, café, The Dalles, from 5-10 p.m. The event has been organized by Lana Jack, a Celilo Village resident.

She is the founder of the Columbia River Indian Center, an organization in the process of gaining nonprofit status.

Jack is seeking wrapped gifts labelled “female child,” “male child,” “adult female” and “adult male” prior to the party; please put age on children’s gifts.

Another priority for Jack is to provide basic needs — clothing, food and shelter — for families spending the winter at one of the in-lieu sites.

High on her list are blankets, plastic tarps, ropes, candles, sleeping bags, batteries, gas and propane vouchers, coats, towels, warm clothing for all ages and both sexes, and boxed and canned food items.

Dale Walker of Secure Storage, Hood River, invites anyone with non-perishable donations to bring them to his facility, located at 1400 Tucker Road, next to Nobi’s, between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There is no charge and they will be kept for Jack to collect and distribute.

Christmas Project needs volunteers

Hood River County Christmas Project President Bruce Holmson reports that 479 families have registered for food and gift packages this year — about a nine percent decline in the total number of families from last year.

Distribution dates are set for Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-6 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds.

“Our volunteers are geared up to help set up, pack food and toys, and distribute,” Holmson said. “We may get a couple of snow days next week, but we are not going to cancel the 2016 Christmas Project on my watch.

Because of the potential for bad weather, “we could always use more volunteers to help pack, and we may start packing the toys and food earlier in the week if weather conditions warrant.” In addition, monetary donations are still being sought, as funds from the 20th Annual Fashion Show — The Christmas Project’s primary fundraiser — fell short on revenue.

To contribute to the Christmas Project, checks may be mailed to PO Box 872, Hood River, OR 97031. All donations are tax-deductible.

For more information on how to help, visit the Hood River County Christmas Project’s website at www. hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.