HRV boys basketball unable to match Heritage offense

As HRV continues gaining experience this season, the team got a good look at a productive offense Tuesday evening when the Heritage High Timberwolves from Vancouver, Wash., came to town.

Heritage (1-2) used their fast-break advantages well, along with effective shooting to outpace the Eagles (1-2) on offense, who struggled to connect on their shots, hitting only 28 percent of their attempts from the field. Heritage protected the ball well, with the Eagles only managing a total four steals, and the Timberwolves also outscored HRV every quarter and entered halftime with a 34-20 advantage en route to a 61-42 win. And after posting a 49-rebound performance against Redmond a few days prior, the Eagles managed 27 boards against the T-wolves.

Dirks was impressed with what he saw from Heritage and thought having a game like this one early in the season would benefit his young team in the long run.

“Heritage was the best team we have seen. I think it was a great learning experience for this young team. We haven’t faced any pressure or zone defense yet, but we will get that figured out over the next few days, and weather permitting, take that to Madras to look for a win,” he said (check the weather cancelations blurb on A8 to see how that all worked out).

Captain JJ Mears had a team-high 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting and junior forward/wing Trenton Hough had his best game of the season, matching Mears with 10 points, shooting 2-for-4 from behind the arc. Rebounds were spread around fairly well, but Dakota Kurahara topped the stat sheet with six, as well as scoring nine points and recording the team’s sole block of the evening.

Assuming the weather calms down by then, HRV hits the road Tuesday for a matchup with Woodburn (1-0), then hosts Ridgeview Friday at 7 p.m.