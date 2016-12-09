‘Last Chance Holiday Bazaar’ Dec. 10-11

Don’t miss a “last chance” to find special gifts, holiday decorations, tasty food, and many more necessities for the holidays. The Last Chance Holiday Bazaar, a favorite event of procrastinating holiday shoppers, arrives at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in the Community Building. The bazaar is presented by Griffith Motors, and organized by the Hood River County Fair Board. Admission and parking are free.

The Last Chance Holiday Bazaar is the perfect event for people seeking unique gifts, delights for the holiday table, handcrafted items, gourmet food and holiday decorations. The bazaar will offer shoppers a final opportunity before the holidays to find one-of-a-kind gifts, holiday decorating ideas, artwork, scented products, and much more. A collection of crafters, jewelry makers, bakers, soft good makers, soap makers, photographers, and other creative people will be offering their best at the bazaar, with more than 40 booths in all. Hungry shoppers will find wintertime lunch and beverage favorites available in the kitchen.