Letters to the editor for Dec. 10

Keep kids off drugs

My opinion for children is they should not do drugs because when they get older, they could get all types of cancer, such as lung cancer, brain cancer, gum cancer, etc.

Also, it would affect them when they drive because drugs are distracting.

Also, drugs could get addicting and they could not stop using them.

Children using drugs would not be able to control themselves and could do a bad job in school and they could have a bad connection with their parents.

I said enough but remember not to let kids do drugs and alcohol.

Joshua Franz

Hood River Middle School Health Media Club

Farm Film Fest

The Rockford Grange and Gorge Grown Food Network are kicking off their second annual Friday Farm Film Festival on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Grange Hall at 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River. I’m thrilled that the opening film is a timely one, “Food Chains,” which focuses on farmworkers seeking fair labor practices and wages.



This inspiring film gives voice to the farmworkers and labor organizers, opening our eyes to the true costs of the food found in our supermarkets and restaurants. In light of the November election and Trump’s vow to “build the wall,” I encourage Gorge locals concerned about immigration, labor practices, and human rights for the people at the beginning of the food chain to come to this community screening, where you can enjoy homemade soup and connect with engaged community members. For more information about the film festival, check out rockfordgrange.net or gorgegrown.com.

Aurora del Val

Cascade Locks