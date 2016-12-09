‘Owen Meany’ at RCC this weekend

UPDATE: The Friday Dec. 9 showing of Owen Meany has been cancelled.

Weather permitting, “Owen Meany’s Christmas Pageant” continues this weekend and next at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State Streets. Best friends Johnny (Aiden Tappert), left, and Owen (Jimmie Oates), encounter Mr. Fish (Tom Burns), on the way to the Christmas pageant, while in the background the ensemble creates winter wind. This is a Plays for Non-Profits production, with proceeds going to the Performing Arts Initiative and Fresh Start Culinary Program. Shows are Dec. 9 and 10, and Dec. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students, available at Waucoma Bookstore or at the door, or www.showtix4U.com. The play runs about one hour, and there is no intermission. The show is suitable for those 12 and up, due to mature themes.