Police Log, Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Dec. 1 — June Street — Resident reported being threatened by her mother.

Dec 1 — Wasco Street — Officer responded to a possible domestic.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 2 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence, and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 28 — Cascade Avenue, 1300 block — Officer took a report of two car windows being shot out with a BB/pellet gun.

Nov. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 1300 block — Officer took report of a vehicle’s window being shot out by a BB gun.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 3 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after a failed sobriety test and a failed breath sample.

Dec. 4 — Second Street — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangering a person.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

None reported

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 28 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.

Nov. 30 — May Street, 1600 block — Officer responded to a report of a non-injury hit and run.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 29 — Hood River — Oregon female arrested on a Washington State warrant. She was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 1 — Oak Street, 1500 block — Two subjects were arrested for probation violations.

Their probation officer was contacted and detainers were issued. Both were taken to NORCOR and lodged.

Dec. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Transient male arrested for a valid warrant out of Salem Municipal Court.

Dec. 4 — Hood River — Male passenger arrested for violating the conditions of his probation.

Dec. 4 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested for parole and probation violation warrants.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 28 — I-84 at exit 62 — Male and female arrested for theft II.

Dec. 1 — Cascade Avenue — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.

Dec. 2 — Solar Lane, 1500 block — Theft of a tablet from a vehicle reported.

Dec. 3 — Pine Street, 700 block — Stolen bicycle reported.

Dec. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Theft reported.

Sex offenses:

Dec. 1 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for sex abuse III and harassment.

Other:

Nov. 28 — Second Street, 200 block — Lost wedding band reported.

Nov. 28 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male cited for urinating in a parking lot.

Nov. 30 — N First Street, 100 block — A pair of children’s prescription glasses were found on port property and turned in at the police department.

Dec. 1 — Oak Street, 0-100 block — A found wallet was turned in to the police department. Attempts to locate the owner were unsuccessful.

Dec. 2 — State Street, 300 block — An attendee of the DUII impact panel showed up to the presentation intoxicated.

He was asked to leave and a report was forwarded to his probation officer.

Dec. 2 — Oak Street, 100 block — Officer advised of a subject lying in the road in front of a hotel.