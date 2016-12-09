The Porch for Dec. 10

WELL SAID: “We can worry about it or we can just wax our skis.” — David Skakel, of Mosier, with the proper attitude about the winter storm.

WELL DONE: HRVHS floriculture/ horticulture students are vigorously crafting wreaths, swags and centerpieces for sale to support their program. The annual effort is “branching out,” pun intended, under Adviser Nita Bozarth, with the help of Ana Mendiola, who is coordinating the project for her Extended Application project.

SPECIAL SOMEONE: A head-slapping story from Scott Thomsen who on Dec. 2, along with other Hood River Lions, accepted the thankless task of directing traffic prior to the downtown parade and tree-lighting: Scott stopped one driver who insisted on driving into the parade zone, claiming “I have to get to work.” Scott asked the man, “With your wife and two kids, too?”

BAGS, NOT TRASH: A May Street robotics team came up with a brilliant idea over a year ago — to “reduce and re-use”: they set up bins at supermarkets where customers can take, or leave, a reuseable shopping bag, for use instead of paper or plastic bags for carrying groceries home. The kids keep the bins stocked, but need the community’s help in this.

The bins are generally honored, with clean or gently-used cloth or canvas bags, but the students have contended with trash and other unwanted debris. But the bins are for bags you would want to use for your own shopping, not for the kind of detritus recently seen in the Rosauers bin: a bedraggled bag more holes than cloth, sitting atop the pile (see photo above).

We all have duplicate reuseable bags at home. Please donate those, or new ones: they are for taking home groceries, not taking out the trash.

BAND NAMES … or cool PE team monikers dreamed up by sixth-graders? On the wall at Hood River Middle School gym are the banners, reading “The Blue Chefs,” “Flaming Unicorns” and “S.A.T.” That one stands for “Sure About That?”

SAVE THE DATE: Dec. 28-30, Holiday Hoops Camp, with Cody Kunigel and friends, at Westside Elementary School, sign up with Community Education, 541-386-2055.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea

Got some pleasant item to leave, anonymously or otherwise, in the niche known as The Porch? Send it to kneumannrea@hoodrivernews.com.