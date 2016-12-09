Speech team tops 5A at tourney

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Hood River Valley Speech and Debate team attended the Clackamas Holiday Edge Tournament.

The competition was the largest in Oregon’s history with a total of 46 teams attending for a grand total of 1,142 entrants.

The Hood River team entered 33 students and ended the day ranked first among 5A schools, and sixth overall.

A total of 13 students from Hood River broke to the semi-final round: Zoranna Bencich in Novice After Dinner Speaking, Sofie Larsen-Teskey in Storytelling, Elian Sedano in Storytelling, Amy Webber in Duo Interpretation and Public Forum Debate, Isabella Brennan in Novice Prose, Ruby Patterson in Duo Interpretation and Poetry, Lyric Emmons in Novice Radio, Douglas Asai in Novice Impromptu, Erik Lizama in Novice Impromptu, Soren Rajani in Lincoln-Douglas Debate, Lauren Hegeman in Parliamentary Debate, Lauren Greenleaf in Parliamentary Debate, and Mason Leavitt in Public Forum Debate.

Larsen-Teskey, Webber, and Patterson went on to compete in the final round.

The team will next be competing at the Hap Hingston Invitational at Pacific University in January.