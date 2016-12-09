Swags for Hospice

Odell Garden Club members Judy Wols Jackie Shaw, Jill McBee, Diana Carroll, Margaret Taylor and Norma Curtis, club president, recently made 64 mini swags at Hood River Valley High School for Heart of Hospice patients. At right, back row, is HRVHS senior Julie Skwarczynski, one of three HRV Youth Heart of Hospice (YoHOH) members, and the club’s Volunteer Coordinator, Jayne Mederios. YoHOHs will deliver the swags to patients on Dec. 16.