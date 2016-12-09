Travels in India

Enjoy an evening with Hood River Valley High School senior Deylan Gudiel as he shares his travels and experiences abroad on Dec. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Gudiel spent his junior year living as a Rotary scholar in Nashik, India, near Mumbai. In this informal program, he shares his stories, pictures and insights into this rich and diverse culture. The event is free and refreshments will follow.